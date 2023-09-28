ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Up 94.4% in September

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,600 shares, an increase of 94.4% from the August 31st total of 141,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 923,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ToughBuilt Industries Price Performance

Shares of TBLT traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.20. 63,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,102. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. ToughBuilt Industries has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Get ToughBuilt Industries alerts:

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.90 million. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 22.34% and a negative return on equity of 140.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($9.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ToughBuilt Industries will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ToughBuilt Industries

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBLT. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ToughBuilt Industries during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 12,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. 20.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ToughBuilt Industries from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TBLT

About ToughBuilt Industries

(Get Free Report)

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.