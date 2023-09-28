Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the August 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Steakholder Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Steakholder Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steakholder Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Steakholder Foods during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Steakholder Foods Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of STKH stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.86. 18,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,845. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Steakholder Foods has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.45.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

