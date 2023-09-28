Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 1,268 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger makes up about 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $707.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $711.47 and a 200 day moving average of $702.77. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $484.52 and a fifty-two week high of $811.60. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.