Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Takes $66,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 314 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $2,050,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,970,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $3,463,482.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,120.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $2,050,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,970,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 711,841 shares of company stock worth $155,120,222. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. Societe Generale downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $200.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $195.32 billion, a PE ratio of 127.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

