Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Makes New $166,000 Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Stonebridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 9,896,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,525,000 after buying an additional 4,617,845 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,179,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,377 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,211,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,371 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,055,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,591,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $10.85 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

