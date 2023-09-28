Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Darrow Company Inc.

Darrow Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 6.9% of Darrow Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $69.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $74.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1957 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

