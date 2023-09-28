CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 1,160 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 23.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,842,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,027 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,598,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,512,000 after acquiring an additional 183,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,441,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,309,000 after purchasing an additional 936,550 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.73.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $64.51 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.75 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.48%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

