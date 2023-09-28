Golden State Equity Partners Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWR stock opened at $68.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $76.21.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

