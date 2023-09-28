Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 90,958 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,958 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $21,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,020,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 90,544.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 3,219,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,216,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,159,000 after buying an additional 1,183,298 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $57.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $72.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day moving average is $64.16.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 66.03%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

