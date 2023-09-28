JCIC Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,060 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Walmart by 24.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 548,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $86,273,000 after acquiring an additional 107,354 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,042 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Walmart by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 46,276 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 14,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52,801 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,299,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

Walmart Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WMT opened at $161.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.93. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,609 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,580 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

