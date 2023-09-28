The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stake Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,564 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Hershey worth $27,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.10.

Hershey stock opened at $202.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.85 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,738.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,079,372. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

