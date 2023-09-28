Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $163.35 on Thursday. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $99.16 and a 52 week high of $164.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.95.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferguson will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after acquiring an additional 191,587 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth about $610,247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,416,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,486,000 after acquiring an additional 123,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,642,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,394,000 after acquiring an additional 235,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,751,000 after purchasing an additional 459,946 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FERG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,142.63.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

