Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 37,509 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,509 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $21,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP stock opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.42. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

