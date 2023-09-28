Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $29.76 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $29,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,522 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 442,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $272.98 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.76 and a twelve month high of $299.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.17. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

