Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,957 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,305,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $239,957,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TEL opened at $120.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.76. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $146.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

TEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

