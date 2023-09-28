Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWL. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,859,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 703.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 140,710 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,320,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,434,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 128,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 81,952 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IWL opened at $103.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $891.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.88. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $82.54 and a 52-week high of $110.47.
About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF
iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
