Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

