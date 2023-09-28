Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $27,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $392.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $429.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.91. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $373.80 and a 12 month high of $556.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $545.13.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Further Reading

