Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $28,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
LMT opened at $408.72 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $381.55 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $440.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lockheed Martin
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 5 Cheap Ways to Ride The AI Supercycle to Profits
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Low Beta Stocks To Offset A Possible Hard Landing
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Intriguing ETFs Trading Under $10 a Share
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.