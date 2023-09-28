Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 35,564 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,564 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Trane Technologies worth $26,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 78,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,416,000 after purchasing an additional 35,343 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,669. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.59.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $200.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $139.07 and a 52 week high of $211.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

