Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $29,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,230.00 to $2,280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,153.78.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,806.08 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,344.05 and a 1-year high of $2,175.01. The company has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,918.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,930.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,207 shares of company stock worth $6,434,541. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.