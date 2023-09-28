Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in THOR Industries during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 51.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in THOR Industries during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at THOR Industries

In other THOR Industries news, SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total transaction of $1,107,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on THO

THOR Industries Price Performance

THOR Industries stock opened at $93.54 on Thursday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $116.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.53 and its 200-day moving average is $92.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.87.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

About THOR Industries

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.