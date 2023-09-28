Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Takes $91,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 655.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,351,000 after buying an additional 3,934,878 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $111,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 220.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,826,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 68.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,722,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,995,850 shares of company stock worth $221,526,369 in the last 90 days. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $68.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.07. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $72.82. The firm has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

