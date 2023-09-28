Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,031 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,178,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3,818.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,080,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,871,000 after buying an additional 1,052,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,256,000 after buying an additional 981,491 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,258,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,571,000 after acquiring an additional 907,557 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAE stock opened at $22.41 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27.

