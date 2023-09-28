Darrow Company Inc. Purchases 19,420 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Darrow Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 8.7% of Darrow Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.85. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

