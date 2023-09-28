Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $14,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2,180.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BNDX opened at $47.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.59. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $49.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.