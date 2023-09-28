Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 8.5% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VUG opened at $269.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.34 and a 200-day moving average of $268.48.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

