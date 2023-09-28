Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) is Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 2.9% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 121,152,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,639,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586,242 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,394.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,236,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,432 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,657,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $915,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,313 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $43.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.76.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

