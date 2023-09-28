Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 440 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average is $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.45%.

IPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

