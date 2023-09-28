Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Northland Capital Management LLC

Northland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 63.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 121,152,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,639,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586,242 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,394.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,236,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,926,000 after buying an additional 1,422,432 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,657,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $915,072,000 after buying an additional 1,189,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,418,000 after buying an additional 1,170,313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $43.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

