Northland Capital Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE)

Northland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,035 shares during the period. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVSE. Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVSE opened at $44.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.93. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $52.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.49.

About Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

