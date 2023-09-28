Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,102 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Fortinet by 85.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 178.8% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.10.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,338,675 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $57.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day moving average is $66.79. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

