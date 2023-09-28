Darrow Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $55.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.38. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

