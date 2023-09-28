Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for about 0.7% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,568,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $106.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.52%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,706,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,402,086 shares of company stock valued at $198,963,771 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

