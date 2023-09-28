Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 812 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $66.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average of $73.54. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $66.32 and a 12-month high of $79.21.
About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
