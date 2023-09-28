Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 812 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $66.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average of $73.54. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $66.32 and a 12-month high of $79.21.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.