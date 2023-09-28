Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,364 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

ARKK opened at $38.65 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $51.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average of $41.60.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

