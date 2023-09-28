Northland Capital Management LLC Sells 7,616 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Northland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,616 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for 1.8% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,614,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $74.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

