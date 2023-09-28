Northland Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Northland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises 2.7% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 39,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVES opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.56. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $46.51.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

