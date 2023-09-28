John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI) Position Lifted by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI – Free Report) by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,256 shares during the period. John Hancock Preferred Income ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC owned 24.66% of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 48,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income ETF alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JHPI opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04. John Hancock Preferred Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.

About John Hancock Preferred Income ETF

The John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (JHPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by primarily investing in preferred securities in the US market. JHPI was launched on Dec 14, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.