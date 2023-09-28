Northland Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Northland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,786 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 13.3% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Northland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $18,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH opened at $57.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.99. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

