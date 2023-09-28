Northland Capital Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Northland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,242 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up about 1.6% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 180,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 256,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance
BATS:VSGX opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.68. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.
Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Announces Dividend
Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile
The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Reasons Micron is a Buy on Market Weakness
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.