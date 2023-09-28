iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 88,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV opened at $48.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

