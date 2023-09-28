Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Stake Lowered by Northland Capital Management LLC

Northland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,039 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises 7.1% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $9,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $55.93 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $59.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

