Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,844 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises about 1.0% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,637,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 54.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 531,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,784,000 after purchasing an additional 187,779 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 526,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,395,000 after purchasing an additional 88,826 shares in the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 502,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,450,000 after purchasing an additional 40,171 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $46.33 on Thursday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average of $46.54.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.