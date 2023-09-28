Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth $34,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Up 2.0 %

Stryker stock opened at $271.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.72 and its 200-day moving average is $286.76. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $201.39 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.59.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

