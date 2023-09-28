Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Buys 16,897 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 83.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,897 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFCF stock opened at $40.21 on Thursday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.82.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.