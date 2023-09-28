Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Northland Capital Management LLC

Northland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,741 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,861,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,507.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,629,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,992 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

