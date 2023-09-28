Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown comprises approximately 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $7,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,604,000 after purchasing an additional 218,939 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,750,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,727,000 after purchasing an additional 528,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,761,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,807,000 after purchasing an additional 96,271 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,385,000 after purchasing an additional 108,521 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRO opened at $71.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.12. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.90.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

