Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.37

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.37 and last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 71599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

Sysmex Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sysmex had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $694.73 million during the quarter.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

