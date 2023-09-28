STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in STERIS were worth $7,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STE stock opened at $220.01 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.54 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 170.49%.

STE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

